Thirty-seven states have ratified it and advocates say having 38 would meet the constitutional threshold for approval, though it would also likely spark court battles over a long-passed ratification deadline and other legal questions.

Other states are working toward ratification, but advocates say the once solidly conservative Virginia, where every seat is on the ballot in November, appears closest.

The measure has cleared Virginia’s GOP-controlled Senate before but stalled in the House, which Republicans also narrowly control.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD