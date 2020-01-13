The museum’s Board of Directors said last week it was reviewing the Times article, and released a statement Monday saying Helmer “is no longer employed at the Erie Art Museum.”
Helmer was assistant director for interpretation at the Philadelphia Museum of Art before being hired for the Erie museum’s top job last October.
A phone listing could not be located for Helmer, and museum officials did not respond to requests for comment. Helmer declined to discuss his relationships and treatment of women to the Times, suggesting to the paper that office politics were behind the allegations.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.