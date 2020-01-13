ERIE, Pa. — The Erie Art Museum’s board said Monday it cut ties with its executive director, Joshua Helmer, days after a newspaper reported that he had dated and made advances toward women he worked with, including some who reported to him.

The New York Times reported last week that a staff email indicated Helmer had been barred from entering the building at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where he had previously worked. The paper said he had dated women subordinates in Philadelphia in an apparent violation of its policies, and recounted complaints that included berating comments.