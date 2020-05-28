The Border Patrol says it arrested a 30-year-old woman who was driving the men and charged her with aiding and abetting. The agency wouldn’t release her identify.
It says the men claimed to be immigrants here illegally and wished to be immediately returned to Mexico. At some point, the agents figured out that was not the case.
Rodriguez and Guzman were each serving drug sentences. They have been turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.