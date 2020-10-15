State and federal investigators from Indiana came close to catching Martinez on Oct. 8 in nearby Scott County, but he fled on foot into an area of thick brush and they lost him.
Martinez, who was arrested in February on robbery charges involving multiple banks, escaped Sept. 29 from the Louisville Metro Corrections after apparently climbing through a hole in a fourth-floor window and then using a hose draped along the building to lower himself to the ground.
