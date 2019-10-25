The DreamHouse New Mexico Bowl logo and all references to it have been scrubbed from the bowl’s website.

The game is scheduled to be played Dec. 21.

The newspaper had reported that the fledgling DreamHouse has no business license with the city of Albuquerque and that CEO Eric G. Martinez faced multiple judgments for unpaid debts. Martinez did not return messages seeking comment.

Stories on the Enchantment Sports website first raised questions about Martinez’s background.

