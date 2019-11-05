The festival traditionally is held on the Fourth of July weekend and features empowerment sessions and musical performances, some by the biggest named artists. In 2020, Essence will stick to its traditional three nights of concerts in the Louisiana Superdome but will expand its daytime events throughout the city to five days, July 1-5.
Essence Communications Inc. CEO Michelle Ebanks says New Orleans is “our home” and there is “tremendous recognition of what this festival has meant to the community.”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD