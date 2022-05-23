Placeholder while article actions load

Ethics panel probes trio of Republicans Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The House Ethics Committee said Monday that it is investigating a trio of Republican lawmakers over allegations ranging from accepting a “free or below-market-value trip” to Aruba to engaging in an improper relationship with a staffer. One of the lawmakers, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (N.C.), is a freshman who lost his primary battle last week. The other two are Reps. Ronny Jackson (Tex.) and Alex Mooney (W.Va.).

In Cawthorn’s case, all 10 Democrats and Republicans voted unanimously to establish an investigative subcommittee into the embattled North Carolina Republican’s actions. The subcommittee is tasked with determining whether Cawthorn “improperly promoted a cryptocurrency in which he may have had an undisclosed financial interest, and engaged in an improper relationship with an individual employed on his congressional staff,” the committee said. Cawthorn has denied wrongdoing.

In Jackson’s case, the Office of Congressional Ethics said there is “substantial reason to believe” that he used his congressional campaign funds to “pay for unlimited access to the Amarillo Club, a private dining club located in Amarillo, Texas.”

An attorney for Jackson maintained that the congressman’s use of the facility was purely for campaign purposes. The Federal Election Commission prohibits the use of campaign funds for memberships in country clubs and similar organizations.

The House Ethics Committee also published a report on Mooney, who this month won the primary race for the Republican nomination for the 2nd District of West Virginia.

The report said the committee would continue to review several allegations against Mooney, including that he may have accepted a “free or below-market-value trip” to Aruba, used a campaign vendor’s Washington property as a free source of lodging, converted campaign funds to personal use and pressured congressional staffers to run personal errands for his family.

Mooney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

— Felicia Sonmez, Amy B Wang and Marianna Sotomayor

Woman sought in death of pro cyclist

Police were searching Monday for a woman suspected in the fatal shooting of a professional cyclist at an Austin home.

The body of Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, 25, of San Francisco, was found May 11, and Austin police issued a murder warrant for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, last week.

The warrant affidavit says there was a possible romantic triangle involving Armstrong, Wilson and Colin Strickland, another professional cyclist who had been Armstrong’s longtime boyfriend.

The affidavit says Strickland took up with Wilson after he and Armstrong split last October but that Strickland and Armstrong had subsequently reconciled.

Strickland has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

Wilson was in Austin for a race in the city of Hico, which is about 120 miles north.

— Associated Press

