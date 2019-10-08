A team of 108 EU observers monitored the election countrywide and said in a preliminary report Tuesday that the voting as “orderly.”
They added, however that “the electoral process for Kosovo Serbs fell short of ... international standards” due to intimidation of smaller ethnic Serb parties by the main Srpska List party, supported by Serbia’s government.
Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia is not recognized by Belgrade.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD