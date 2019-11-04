Led by France, some EU members blocked North Macedonia and Albania in mid-October from starting membership talks with the block, a move which deeply disappointed both countries.
Speaking after talks with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev Monday in the capital, Skopje, Sassoli said that some EU members “have started to reconsider” their position on the country’s accession talks.
