“This is a chemical fire. You will see the color in the sky,” Lora told the news outlet.
Lora said firefighters were still assessing the situation. There were no initial reports of loss of life, he said.
New York City Emergency Management sent a notification Friday night saying residents might see or smell smoke from the fire.
The plant is about 13 miles (21 kilometers) west of Manhattan. It produces chemicals used to treat pools and spas, according to its website.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted about the fire, echoing calls for people who live near it to keep their windows closed.
“We urge everyone in Passaic to stay safe as firefighters battle a large eight-alarm fire at a chemical plant off of Route 21,” Murphy wrote. “Praying for the safety of our first responders on the scene.”