There were no reports of injuries, pollution or damage to the 1,095-foot (334-meter) ship, which is operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp.

In a statement Tuesday, Evergreen said the company is arranging for divers to conduct underwater inspections to confirm any damage. It also said it is coordinating with local officials to refloat the ship.

Technical experts boarded the Ever Forward on Monday to evaluate the ship’s condition, Maryland Port Administration Executive Director William P. Doyle said in a statement Tuesday. He said various experts are working with divers to determine the best course of action to free the ship.

Officials haven’t yet determined what caused the ship to run aground, Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno said in an email Tuesday.