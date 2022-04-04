Dredging will continue to a depth of 43 feet (13 meters), but as soon as two crane barges are installed, containers will be removed and taken back to Baltimore’s Seagirt Marine Terminal, officials said. Then, tugs and pull barges will try again to refloat the ship. The shipping channel will remain open to one-way traffic during the operation, which is expected to take about two weeks.

The ship was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, on March 13 when it ran aground just north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Officials have said there were no reports of injuries, damage or pollution.