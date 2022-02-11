Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing

The men were shot on May 29, 2020, while they stood in a guard shack in front of a federal building in Oakland.
Prosecutors on Jan. 31 said they would not seek the death penalty, but U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said Friday she is not convinced that she will accept the plea agreement between prosecutors and defense lawyers calling for a 41-year prison sentence.
Carillo, of Santa Cruz, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 3.
Prison worker pleads guilty to sexual abuse
A federal prison employee pleaded guilty Thursday to charges he sexually abused at least two inmates at a women’s prison in California, the first conviction in a wave of arrests at a lockup known to prisoners and workers as “the rape club.”
Ross Klinger, 36, is one of four employees, including the warden and chaplain, who’ve been arrested in the past seven months for sexually abusing inmates at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, Calif. Several other Dublin workers are under investigation.
Klinger, who worked as a recycling technician at Dublin, pleaded guilty in federal court in Oakland to three counts of sexual abuse of a ward. He faces up to 15 years in prison, though in other similar cases the sentences have ranged from three months to two years. Klinger remains free pending sentencing. A status conference is scheduled for May 11.
Klinger was placed on administrative leave in April 2021 and remains “currently employed with the Bureau of Prisons,” the agency said Friday.
