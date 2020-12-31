Smith was working for the Birmingham Police Department when he was shot in 1995. The department said a memorial service will be held Saturday.
On March 22, 1995, Smith and other officers responded to a domestic dispute involving someone with a gun in Ensley, and Smith rescued a toddler. During that incident, another officer accidentally shot Smith.
Smith was unable to return to service and took medical retirement in early 1996.
