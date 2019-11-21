NORFOLK, Va. — Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Antonella Barba has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for carrying nearly 2 pounds (0.9 kilograms) of fentanyl.

Federal authorities in Virginia said Thursday that the 32-year-old New Jersey woman got three years and nine months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty in July to possessing with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.