The service features music by the state employees’ choir and the awarding of a civil rights honor to a state employee known for a commitment to justice and equality.
The service locale has been exchanged over the years between the historically-white First Baptist congregation — site of Friday’s event — and the historically-black First Baptist Church on the other side of old Capitol Square.
King was born 91 years ago on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.