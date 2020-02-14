They wrote that Pugh is a “tragic figure” who went from being an “inspiring person dedicated to helping her community” to “an unemployed felon” who “lost everything that she had.”

Pugh, a veteran Democratic politician, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 27 in Baltimore. She was elected mayor in 2016 and resigned under pressure last May. Pugh pleaded guilty in November to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges in a deal with prosecutors.

The case centers on lucrative bulk sales of Pugh’s “Healthy Holly” books to nonprofits and foundations to promote her political career and fund her run for mayor. The paperbacks were meant for schools and day care centers, but it’s unclear where tens of thousands of copies ended up.