Police say Robinson drove around searching for the car carrying the five teens and then ordered two of them out of their vehicle at gunpoint. It’s unclear who called authorities and how the confrontation ended.

Robinson is an EMT with the Nashville Fire Department, which is conducting an internal investigation. He has posted bail and been released from custody. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Robinson attended Western Illinois University and spent one season with the Bills.

