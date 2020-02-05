Prosecutors argued that Archuleta was there and they attempted to use a newspaper article proving he conducted a funeral in the area at the time.

Archuleta declined to comment following the jury’s verdict.

“I think the evidence was clear Marvin Archuleta was in Maryland the entire time of the alleged victim’s first year (in school). There wasn’t any evidence to the contrary, and frankly the story just didn’t add up,” Archuleta’s attorney Ryan Villa said.

The case started when the accuser, who is now 40, sued after disclosing the abuse to his parents in 2016. Villa said that at the time, the man could not remember his abuser.

The man identified Archuleta after his attorney showed him a photo of the priest. Villa said it was taken before the alleged crimes and showed Archuleta to be much younger.