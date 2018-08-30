NEW YORK

Trump's ex-chauffeur withdraws lawsuit

A former chauffeur for President Trump on Thursday dropped his lawsuit alleging he was not paid for thousands of hours of work.

Noel Cintron’s attorney, Larry Hutcher, said the case has been submitted to arbitration for resolution.

The Trump Organization had requested just such a result in papers filed in federal court in Manhattan this month.

Cintron sued the Trump Organization in July, but not Trump. Still, he accused Trump of “callousness” and greed.

The Trump Organization said then that Cintron was always “paid generously and in accordance with the law.” A lawyer for the business did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The lawsuit said Cintron was Trump’s driver for 20 years until the Secret Service took over in 2016.

The lawsuit alleged that Cintron routinely worked 50- to 55-hour weeks without overtime pay even though he was eligible for it. It said he made $75,000 annually since 2010 but lost his health insurance when his pay was raised from $68,000 that year.

In filing the lawsuit, he sought $170,000 in overtime alone, along with other costs and damages.

— Associated Press

ENVIRONMENT

Judge blocks grizzly bear hunts in Idaho and Wyoming

A federal judge in Missoula, Mont., on Thursday temporarily blocked the opening of the first public grizzly bear hunts in Wyoming and Idaho in more than 40 years as he considers whether the government was wrong to lift federal protections on the animals.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen’s order came just two days before the states prepared to open their grizzly bear hunting seasons on Saturday. It will remain in effect for 14 days.

“The threat of death to individual bears posed by the scheduled hunts is sufficient” to justify a delay in the state’s hunting seasons, Christensen wrote.

The move was a victory for wildlife advocates and Native American tribes that sued over the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision in 2017 to lift federal protections for 700 grizzly bears in and around Yellowstone National Park.

The plaintiffs had argued that the bears still face threats to their survival. Federal wildlife officials say the bears are thriving. Fewer than two dozen bears would be allowed to be killed in the hunts.

Hunt opponents claim the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision last year that Yellowstone grizzlies are no longer threatened was based on faulty science. They also say they do not trust that the three states that have taken over bear management will ensure the bears’ survival. They want the judge to reclassify the bears as threatened.

Before Christensen handed down Thursday’s order, Wyoming officials said they were willing to make adjustments to the state’s hunting season but placed a condition on doing so. Erik Petersen, Wyoming’s senior assistant attorney general, suggested that the judge leave Wyoming, Montana and Idaho in charge of managing the bears — even if he decides the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service needs to revise its rule declassifying grizzlies as threatened.

— Associated Press

Ten hurt as roof collapses at Chicago water plant: Ten people were seriously injured Thursday when an explosion caused a section of roof to collapse at a Chicago water reclamation plant, trapping two of the injured people inside, authorities said. The other people who were injured were taken to hospitals in serious-to-critical condition, Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. The explosion occurred shortly before 11 a.m. at the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant's sludge concentration building on Chicago's far South Side, said the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, which operates the plant. Authorities said they are investigating whether the explosion was caused by a buildup of methane, a byproduct of the water treatment process.

Four killed when small plane crashes on Air Force base: Four people were killed when a small civilian plane crashed on a U.S. Air Force base in Florida on Thursday morning. Military officials told news outlets that the Beechcraft B60 aircraft crashed in a remote area of Eglin Air Force Base in the Florida Panhandle. Base spokeswoman Jasmine Porterfield said the crash occurred in a densely wooded area, several miles from the base's main runway. The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane crashed while approaching Destin Executive Airport, which is across a bay from the base. Flight records say the plane took off from the Toledo Express Airport in Ohio. Officials have not identified the victims. The plane is registered to Henry Leasing Co. in Ottawa Lake, Mich.

— From news services