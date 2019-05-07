CHICAGO — A former Chicago police sergeant has been charged in an attack at a gay club last year that left two men seriously injured.

Chicago police said Tuesday that 45-year-old Eric J. Elkins faces two felony aggravated battery counts in the Sept. 29 attack. Another man, 34-year-old Giovanni Rodriguez of Chicago, also faces felony counts.

Elkins resigned from the Chicago Police Department earlier this year. He previously was charged in Michigan in 2016 with criminal sexual conduct involving a teenager between the ages of 13 and 15. The sex charge was dropped and Elkins pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of disorderly conduct. Michigan records show he was sentenced to probation, community service and substance abuse treatment.

Police say Elkins and Rodriguez turned themselves in Monday. They are due in court Tuesday.

