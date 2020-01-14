Reiter pleaded guilty in October to receiving stolen property, theft, forgery, access device fraud, tampering with records and unlawful use of a computer. He pleaded no contest to conspiring with his wife, who faces trial later this month.

Prosecutors say the money was stolen over the course of about 17 years from the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair, where Reiter had been administrator since 2001.

The church said it is continuing to rebuild its finances and members pray for Reiter and his family “hoping to see rehabilitation, restitution, and even restoration.”