A woman who answered the phone at Kessler’s home said she had no comment.

According to the sheriff’s office, the birds were found by animal control officers living in Kessler’s basement with water and food but no sunlight and their cages and the floors were covered in seed, dirt and feces.

Story continues below advertisement

Flies and many mice, dead and alive, were also found, Tilley said.

Advertisement

Kessler agreed to have the birds taken to a veterinarian but one of the 13 birds was dead and another died at the veterinarian’s office, Tilley said. The other birds were suffering various health problems.