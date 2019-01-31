SUFFOLK, Va. — An ex-convict and kennel owner in Virginia has joined his wife in being indicted on charges of bestiality and animal cruelty.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 48-year-old Richard Patterson was indicted this week on the same charges filed against 42-year-old Christina Patterson months ago.

Patterson was sentenced to eight years in prison in November after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and obstructing justice.

Federal agents investigating his weapons sales discovered videos of the couple having sex with a dog. The Pattersons owned Imperial K-9 LLC at the time.

Court documents say the couple had the male dog’s front toenails removed to facilitate the sex acts.

The newspaper report didn’t include comment from Patterson.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.