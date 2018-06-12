LAS VEGAS — Ex-congressman Steven Horsford wins Democratic primary in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
