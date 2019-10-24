March and two others were accused of conspiring to conceal what happened the night Laquan McDonald was shot to protect Officer Jason Van Dyke from prosecution.
Prosecutors highlighted discrepancies between dashcam video footage and the officers’ reports.
Van Dyke was convicted last year of second-degree murder and aggravated battery and is serving a nearly seven-year prison sentence.
