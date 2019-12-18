Prosecutors said he told the teens to follow him down an isolated road where he ordered them to take their clothes off and run, or go to jail.

The teens testified they felt intimidated and thought they had no choice but to follow his orders. Authorities say he also tried to solicit a sex act from the teenage girl.

A jury found him guilty of two counts each of extortion and unlawful compensation.

Martinez may be released on bail while appealing the case, the Sun Sentinel reported.

