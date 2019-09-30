Gregory allegedly told new council president Hanifa Shabazz that $40,000 in grant funds were earmarked for SDA and arranged to use the Police Athletic League as a conduit for the funds.
One day after Gregory left office, PAL submitted a grant application, approved by Shabazz, requesting $40,000 for SDA.
Gregory admitted to Wilmington Ethics Commission officials last year that his actions violated city code.
