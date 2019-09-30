WILMINGTON, Del. — The former council president in Delaware’s largest city is accused by prosecutors of using his government position to secure a city grant for himself and a nonprofit he founded.

Authorities announced the indictment against 67-year-old Theopalis Gregory on Monday. He’s charged with profiteering and official misconduct.

Investigators say Gregory revived Students Disabilities Advocates shortly before the 2016 election after it had been dormant for 18 years.