A July criminal complaint said Google detected pornographic images uploaded to Collins’ Google account via the Dallas city internet system and alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A Dallas computer expert traced the emails to the Dallas city internet network, to which Collins had access as a senior corporal with the Dallas Police Department. The same Google accounts were also traced to Collins’ residential computer.
Collins resigned from the police force earlier this week and faces up to 20 years in federal prison when sentenced Jan. 8.
