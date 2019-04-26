WILMINGTON, Del. — A former Delaware city official has admitted to abusing his office by funneling $40,000 to his own nonprofit while in office and then pocketing about half of it.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Thursday concession by former Wilmington City Council President Theo Gregory was part of a settlement with the Wilmington Ethics Commission. The settlement requires a public reprimand of Gregory and doesn’t appear to require any repayment.

In September, the commission charged Gregory with violating city code. Though Gregory’s admission focused on a $40,000 allocation, records say he directed nearly $600,000 to his nonprofit over several years. An investigation by the newspaper found that the city has allowed council members to give taxpayer dollars to nonprofits of their choosing, with little oversight and no public disclosures.

