The official was accused of submitting false reports about his firearm certifications and qualifications to the Delaware Council on Police Training, according to the indictment.
The indictment did not state what the firearm training requirements were, but prosecutors allege the records Boyden submitted falsely stated he received firearm certification from the council, allowing him to remain as chief of police “to his own personal benefit.”
The newspaper said Boyden could not immediately be reached for comment.
Acting Fenwick Police Chief John Devlin declined to comment further on Boyden’s resignation, but said he had been acting chief for “about three months.”
The misdemeanor charges carry up to a year in prison and $2,300 in fines. No attorney was listed in Boyden’s court files, The News Journal said.
