Landis shipped the contraband through the U.S. mail to customers in 21 states and overseas.

U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain says five customers from Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio and Illinois died of overdoses within days of receiving their orders over the last three years.

The Chinese nationals charged Tuesday include Deyao Chen, Guichun Chen and Liangtu Pan. It’s unknown if they have attorneys.

Landis has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and drug possession.

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

