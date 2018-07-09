FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2015, file photo, Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew (87) watches the scoreboard during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Detroit. Pettigrew was arrested in Pittsburgh early Monday, July 9, 2018, for punching an officer in the chest after refusing to pay $97 for a limo ride to a hotel, according to police, who say the NFL free agent and former Lions player has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, theft of services and public drunkenness. (Paul Sancya, File/Associated Press)

PITTSBURGH — Police say a former Detroit Lions player has been arrested in Pittsburgh for punching an officer after refusing to pay a limo driver.

NFL free agent Brandon Pettigrew is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, theft of services and public drunkenness.

Police say the 33-year-old tight end refused to pay $97 for a limo ride to a downtown hotel early Monday.

According to a complaint, when officers arrived Pettigrew became aggressive and punched one officer in the chest three times. Police allege he was visibly intoxicated.

The complaint says officers drew their stun guns but Pettigrew, who lives in Flint, Texas, complied and was handcuffed.

A message seeking comment from Pettigrew wasn’t immediately returned Monday.

Sean Howard, who has represented Pettigrew, says he has no comment.

No attorney information is available.

