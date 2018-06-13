DETROIT — Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is ready to leave federal prison and is seeking a little help from President Donald Trump.

The request is part of a Facebook blog called “The Freedom and Justice Trust.” The writer identified himself in the post as Kwame M. Kilpatrick.

He writes that he’s received a pardon from God and prays to receive “the opportunity for Pardon/Clemency from the President of the United States as well.”

Trump recently commuted the life sentence of a woman convicted of drug trafficking. He also posthumously pardoned boxing’s first black heavyweight champion, Jack Johnson, who was convicted in 1913 by an all-white jury of violating the Mann Act for traveling with his white girlfriend.

The 47-year-old Kilpatrick was sentenced in 2013 to 28 years in prison for corruption during his years in office.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.