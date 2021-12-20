Police said the church reported receiving prior calls from a caller identified as Hearne.
Witnesses told police that Hearne is a former eye doctor from Reno and a family member said Hearn is a former church member “frustrated and angry” that previous donations were not refunded.
Police said Hearne acknowledged calling the church and told police he blamed the church for professional and financial “calamities” in his life.
Court records showed that Hearne appeared Thursday on a felony terrorism charge before a Las Vegas judge who ordered his release from jail on high-level electronic monitoring and ordered him to stay away from Mormon churches.
The record did not reflect if Hearne has a lawyer pending his next court appearance on Thursday.