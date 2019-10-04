The U.S. attorney’s office says Martin passed confidential information from law enforcement databases to crooks who posed as Homeland Security agents and conned more than 100 immigrants into paying exorbitant fees for green cards they never received.

When the FBI interviewed Martin in 2017, he denied passing on information. However, prosecutors say there’s no evidence Martin knew the information was being used for a con.

Three men involved in the scam have pleaded guilty.

