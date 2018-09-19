DOVER, Del. — A former Delaware prison guard has been acquitted on federal charges of accepting bribes to smuggle contraband to inmates.

A jury acquitted Lorraine Mosley on Tuesday after a four-day trial.

Mosley was accused of taking a $100 bribe to smuggle a cellphone to an inmate at Delaware’s women’s prison. She was charged with conspiracy and “extortion under color of official right.”

Mosley’s public defenders argued that the allegations against her did not qualify as an “official act” because allegedly receiving a cellphone in exchange for money is not a formal exercise of governmental power under federal law.

Two former men’s prison guards are serving jail time after pleading guilty to similar charges.

Thomas Nadill Boyce Jr. was sentenced to three years, while Paul Hursey was sentenced to 30 months.

