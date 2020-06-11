The statement says Davidson responded by putting on rubber gloves, pushing the man down and hitting him “numerous times in the head and body” on June 14, 2018.
The inmate, identified only as K.F., did not pose any threat to himself or others, the statement said. Officials did not disclose the victim’s race.
U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell scheduled sentencing Sept. 15 in Alexandria for the former Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office correctional officer. The maximum penalty is a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.
“Law enforcement, including correctional officers, are sworn to uphold and defend the laws of our nation,” Joseph said. “When they themselves break those laws, they violate not just the rights of their victims, but also compromise the public’s trust in law enforcement.”
