At the time, Arguello sided with the government in treating his actions as a form of terrorism, finding that he was seeking revenge for the town marshal’s killing of a fellow member of a band of hippies after arresting the man in 1971.

But in 2020, a three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Ansberry to be re-sentenced. It said Arguello could only add a terrorism sentencing enhancement in re-sentencing Ansberry if she determined the shooting of Ansberry’s friend was official government conduct. It also said said the police officer who first discovered the bomb could not be considered a victim of the crime in determining a sentence.