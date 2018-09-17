FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2017, file photo, former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha, right, and his wife, Katherine, leave federal court in Honolulu. Katherine Kealoha is resigning from her job as a deputy prosecutor nearly a year after a grand jury indicted the couple on corruption-related charges. The Kealohas are accused of orchestrating the framing of a relative for a mailbox theft. Prosecutors also allege Kealoha bilked relatives, banks and children whose trusts she controlled. (Caleb Jones, File/Associated Press)

HONOLULU — The wife of a former Honolulu chief is resigning as a deputy prosecutor nearly a year after a grand jury indicted the couple on corruption-related charges.

The Honolulu prosecuting attorney’s office issued a one-sentence news release Monday: “Katherine Kealoha has resigned as a Deputy Prosecutor.”

Kealoha’s husband is former police Chief Louis Kealoha. He agreed to retire amid a federal investigation.

The Kealohas are awaiting two trials. One trial is for allegations they orchestrated the framing of a relative for a mailbox theft. Current and former police officers will be tried with the couple in that trial.

Another trial against the Kealohas will be for bank fraud and identity theft, including allegations Katherine Kealoha bilked family members, banks and children whose trusts she controlled.

