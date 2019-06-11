LAS VEGAS — A former Maxim and Playboy Italia model and her boyfriend murdered a 71-year-old California psychiatrist in Las Vegas, according to a former roommate whose cooperation with prosecutors could get her probation in the case.

Diana Nicole Pena pleaded guilty Tuesday to accessory to murder after the slaying, reduced from a murder charge.

She told a judge she knew at the time that her former housemates, Kelsey Turner and Jon Kennison, killed Dr. Thomas Burchard.

Details were submitted under seal, with Turner and Kennison due in court Thursday on murder and conspiracy charges. Their attorneys say they’ll plead not guilty.

Pena’s attorney, Jess Matsuda, says the 31-year-old Pena had nothing to do with Burchard’s death.

His body was found March 7 in the trunk of Turner’s car in the desert outside Las Vegas.



FILE - This undated Clark County Detention Center file booking photo shows Diana Nicole Pena. A lawyer says Kelsey Nichole Turner, a 26-year-old former magazine model, her boyfriend and their former roommate are headed toward trial in the killing of a California psychiatrist in Las Vegas. Attorney Brian Smith said Friday, May 31, 2019 that Turner, Jon Kennison and Pena are due before a judge on Monday, June 3, on murder and conspiracy charges in the slaying of 71-year-old Thomas Kirk Burchard. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP) (Associated Press)

