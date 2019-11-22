The federal charges against Goines and another ex-officer follow state charges filed in August, including two counts of felony murder against Goines.
The Jan. 28 raid was investigated after police alleged Goines lied to obtain a search warrant.
At Friday’s hearing, an FBI agent testified authorities found illegal drugs and a stolen gun in Goines’ car and Goines for years had been having a sexual relationship with one of his confidential informants.
