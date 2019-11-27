The decision comes days after 55-year-old Goines pleaded not guilty amid what prosecutors described as “vast and growing” evidence.
Prosecutors say Goines fabricated an informant and lied on a search warrant affidavit, offense report and the tactical plan before the Jan. 28 bust.
Goines’ attorney, Nicole DeBorde, says the move was disappointing but not a surprise. She insists he’s not a flight risk.
The 34-year police veteran also faces two felony murder charges in state court.
Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com
