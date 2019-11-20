The Jan. 28 raid came under scrutiny after police alleged Goines lied to obtain a search warrant. Fifty-eight-year-old Rhogena Nicholas and 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle were killed in the raid.
Goines and Bryant face charges related to allegations that they provided false information.
A civilian accused of making fake 911 calls that led police to the home is also facing a charge.
Attorneys for Goines and Bryant have declined to comment, saying they haven’t seen the indictment.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD