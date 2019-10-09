He is accused of falsely identifying himself as another man who is an actual ICE agent in an effort on Sept. 3 to free an inmate held at the Kingman County jail. He allegedly provided a sheriff’s deputy a memorandum on ICE letterhead falsely claiming the inmate was an important confidential informant and saying that ICE would drop the detainer on him.
Pleviak also faces state charges , including attempted aiding of escape, false impersonation and forgery. His defense attorney declined comment.
