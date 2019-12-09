Collins, who went by Collins-Smith in the Legislature, was found dead June 4 outside her home in Pocahontas, which is about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. O’Donnell’s trial is set to begin October 19, 2019. O’Donnell has pleaded not guilty.

Collins’ family says they believe the case against O’Donnell is strong, despite the recusals.

“Ultimately, we want the focus of this case to remain on bringing justice to Linda,” Collins’ family said. “Our hope is that Judge (John) Fogleman will take the actions necessary to set this case back on track, and make it an urgent priority to provide transparency to the public in this case.”

