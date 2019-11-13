Cranford also confessed to embezzling from the nonprofit where he worked. His attorney declined to comment.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that court records posted Tuesday show he’ll be sentenced Nov. 25.
A federal grand jury in Missouri indicted Cranford on one count of conspiracy and eight counts of accepting bribes.
___
Information from: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.nwaonline.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD