“We’ve been at it for 18 years and just decided it was time to do some other things,” he told the newspaper for a story published Saturday. “I’ve got a younger family, I’m developing my consulting business and I live down on the Cape. It was a labor of love to run the sports academy and a tough decision to move on from it.”
The 60-acre, lakefront property includes a two-story administration building, a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse, several ballfields, as well as facilities for other sports. It hosted sports camps for children ages 8 to 18.
Duquette and bis brother, David, who grew up in nearby Dalton, bought the property in 2001 for $195,000 when Dan Duquette was still general manager of the Red Sox. The sports camp opened two years later.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.