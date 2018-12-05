LANSING, Mich. — Former Michigan State football player Auston Robertson will spend up to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a female student in her off-campus apartment.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the 21-year-old Robertson was sentenced Wednesday to a minimum of three years and seven months behind bars. The Fort Wayne, Indiana, native also has to register as a sex offender.

Robertson pleaded guilty last month to assault with intent to commit criminal sexual penetration in the 2017 attack. The defensive end was kicked off the team after the victim came forward.

Robertson pleaded guilty to lesser charges after the judge ruled in May that if the case went to trial, prosecutors could admit into evidence that two other women had accused Robertson of raping them in 2013 and 2014.

___

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com



FILE - In this April 1, 2017, file photo, Michigan State defensive end Auston Robertson is shown during an NCAA college football spring scrimmage in East Lansing, Mich. Robertson was sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a female student in her off-campus apartment in 2017. The defensive end was kicked off the team after the victim came forward. (Al Goldis, File/Associated Press)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.