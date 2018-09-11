DOVER, Del. — A former military academy instructor in Delaware has pleaded guilty to dealing in child pornography.

Forty-one-year-old Troy McQueen also pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful contact. He is set to appear in court Tuesday for sentencing and faces up to 28 years in prison.

Prosecutors say McQueen made unlawful sexual contact with a female cadet at First State Military Academy in Clayton earlier this year. They say McQueen also had nude photographs of the cadet on his cellphone.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.